Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Short Interest Update

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 836,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adicet Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Adicet Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

ACET opened at $2.94 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $126.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 875,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $1,828,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,685,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,882,191.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $31,833,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $12,163,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

