AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 164 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 107.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $243.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.02, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.60 and a 200-day moving average of $203.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.22.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,008 shares of company stock worth $49,070,565 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

