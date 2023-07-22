AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Roblox were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 31.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP increased its holdings in Roblox by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,265,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $502,072.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,279,656.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,004,147 shares of company stock valued at $40,991,733. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of research firms recently commented on RBLX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.48.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $53.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

