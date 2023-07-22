AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.60.

AGCO Trading Down 1.9 %

AGCO opened at $136.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.