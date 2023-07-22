Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.75 (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 13th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Air Products and Chemicals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Air Products and Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $12.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:APD opened at $302.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $224.75 and a 1 year high of $328.56.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

