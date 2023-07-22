Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACI. Tigress Financial raised Albertsons Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 66,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 164,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 86,794 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 41,157.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.