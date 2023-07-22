Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Short Interest Down 8.7% in June

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 495,300 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 542,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AMTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $19.41 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $656.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.14). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerald P. Plush acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,897.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $80,375 over the last three months. 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 65,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

