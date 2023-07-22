American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.90.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,810 in the last 90 days. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.