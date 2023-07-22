American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stake Cut by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in American States Water were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Price Performance

American States Water stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.40. American States Water has a one year low of $77.91 and a one year high of $100.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.15.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $161.42 million during the quarter. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. UBS Group raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

American States Water Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.