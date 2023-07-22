American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMT. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.43.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $184.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.66.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,879,000 after acquiring an additional 213,815 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,733,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,706,000 after buying an additional 131,933 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in American Tower by 4.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,325,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,496,862,000 after buying an additional 284,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

