American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Shares Gap Down to $189.11

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $189.11, but opened at $182.82. American Tower shares last traded at $180.98, with a volume of 524,368 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.43.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,879,000 after acquiring an additional 213,815 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,733,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,706,000 after buying an additional 131,933 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,325,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,862,000 after buying an additional 284,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.