Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 7,460 Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies raised its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 190,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 113,272 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 209.6% in the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period.

Shares of AVGE stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $62.13.

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

