Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,164 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.43% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,920,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 358,561 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 117,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 117,025 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,254,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGF stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0209 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

