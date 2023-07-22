Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $419,000 Stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.40% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEED. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,289,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $23.51.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.