Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $450,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in VMware by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VMware by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $326,045,000 after acquiring an additional 971,516 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in VMware by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 920,663 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $104,836,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 1,111.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 563,812 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $69,214,000 after acquiring an additional 517,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $160.33 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.98 and a 200-day moving average of $127.93.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

