Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $471,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.13. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

