Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $1,094,085.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,804,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $1,094,085.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at $30,804,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $225.05 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $234.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.50, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.66.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.52.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

