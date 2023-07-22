Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $190,865,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 1.0 %

ALL opened at $110.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.70.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.58.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.