Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 150,091 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,091 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,399,000. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MIN opened at $2.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be issued a $0.0209 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

