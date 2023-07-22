Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,073 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 31,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NXTG opened at $72.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.91.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.453 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

