Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,841 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 405.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,849,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,615,000 after buying an additional 1,483,547 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $54,277,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,745,000 after buying an additional 1,108,179 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

IPG stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

