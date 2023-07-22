Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 831 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.44.

NUE stock opened at $163.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $102.86 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

