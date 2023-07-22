Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 961 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after purchasing an additional 456,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,835,000 after acquiring an additional 248,149 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,293,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,031,455,000 after acquiring an additional 326,849 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,286,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.19.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

