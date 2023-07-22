Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 979 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $184,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after acquiring an additional 730,931 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,992,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61,196.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 617,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,282,000 after buying an additional 616,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 392.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 681,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after buying an additional 543,343 shares during the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $115.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.45.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.49). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.5119 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.69.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

