Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.3 %

PH stock opened at $397.75 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $235.69 and a 52 week high of $409.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $364.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

