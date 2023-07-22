Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.22

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.31. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 169,873 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.00 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a positive return on equity of 107.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 509,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 495,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

