Analysts Set Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Target Price at $123.83

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $120.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,764.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,000 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

