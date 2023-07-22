Analysts Set CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Price Target at $10.91

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.91.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CS Disco from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
CS Disco Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $9.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $543.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CS Disco during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the first quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 104.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CS Disco by 705.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CS Disco
CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.
