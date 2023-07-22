Analysts Set ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) PT at C$3.72

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.72.

ECN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cormark cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

ECN Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

ECN Capital stock opened at C$2.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$641.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.96. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$2.34 and a 12 month high of C$7.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$64.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.65 million. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. Equities analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.2122642 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.36%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Featured Stories

