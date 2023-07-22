Analysts Set EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) PT at $25.88

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

ESMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart Stock Down 2.0 %

ESMT opened at $18.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 141.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. EngageSmart has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $22.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at EngageSmart

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.62 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 6.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,654,626.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EngageSmart news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 2,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $40,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,414.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,654,626.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,304 shares of company stock valued at $968,463. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 124.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 908,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,484,000 after acquiring an additional 502,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About EngageSmart

(Get Free Report

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.