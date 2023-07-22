Analysts Set Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) PT at $6.51

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.43.

NU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU opened at $7.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. NU has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Research analysts forecast that NU will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of NU by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NU

(Get Free Report

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.