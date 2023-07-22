Analysts Set Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) PT at $31.92

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQSP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 42,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,669.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,630,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,245,452.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 42,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,669.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,630,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,245,452.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $305,846.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,239 shares in the company, valued at $762,470.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,301,518. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

Squarespace Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQSP opened at $30.20 on Monday. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 0.38.

About Squarespace

(Get Free Report

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

