Analysts Set Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Target Price at C$1.35

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CSFB cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$1.00 on Monday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$0.84 and a 12-month high of C$1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.31. The company has a market cap of C$424.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of C$614.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$685.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0099844 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

