Analyzing Constellation Software (CNSWF) and The Competition

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) is one of 367 publicly-traded companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Constellation Software to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Software and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Software 7.15% 60.04% 13.63% Constellation Software Competitors -19.55% 5.15% 1.56%

Volatility and Risk

Constellation Software has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Software’s peers have a beta of 2.38, meaning that their average stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Software $6.62 billion $513.00 million 88.38 Constellation Software Competitors $12.63 billion $1.32 billion 20.65

This table compares Constellation Software and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Constellation Software’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Constellation Software. Constellation Software is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Constellation Software and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Software 0 0 1 0 3.00 Constellation Software Competitors 1305 3699 3737 44 2.29

Constellation Software presently has a consensus target price of $2,960.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.61%. As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 3,593.72%. Given Constellation Software’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Constellation Software has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Constellation Software pays an annual dividend of $3.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Constellation Software pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 33.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Constellation Software peers beat Constellation Software on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. It serves public and private sector markets. Constellation Software Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

