Analyzing Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and Steakholder Foods (OTCMKTS:MTTCF)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) and Steakholder Foods (OTCMKTS:MTTCF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inspire Medical Systems and Steakholder Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00 Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus price target of $340.73, suggesting a potential upside of 10.78%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than Steakholder Foods.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -9.35% -10.27% -8.92% Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Steakholder Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Steakholder Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $466.37 million 19.12 -$44.88 million ($1.56) -197.15 Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Steakholder Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspire Medical Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Steakholder Foods on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offers technology implementation, training, and engineering support services directly and through contractors to food processing, food retail, and cultivated meat companies. Steakholder Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

