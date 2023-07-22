Analyzing LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) & Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Free Report) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of LiveVox shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveVox and Clarivate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox $140.80 million 1.87 -$37.47 million ($0.35) -8.11 Clarivate $2.63 billion 2.47 -$3.96 billion ($6.10) -1.58

Analyst Ratings

LiveVox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate. LiveVox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LiveVox and Clarivate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 1 0 0 2.00 Clarivate 0 2 4 0 2.67

LiveVox currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.17%. Clarivate has a consensus price target of $13.30, indicating a potential upside of 38.33%. Given Clarivate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than LiveVox.

Risk and Volatility

LiveVox has a beta of -0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox -23.41% -29.20% -16.14% Clarivate -151.76% 8.39% 3.51%

Summary

Clarivate beats LiveVox on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management. The company also offers WEM solutions, including call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency (OCA) analytics, speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, CSAT, and administration and APIs. It serves financial services, including leading banks and fin-techs; telecommunications; healthcare; consumer/retail; BPO, and collection industries. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ProQuest One, Pivot, Polaris, eBook Central, Vegs, Alma, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis products for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs; and Real World Data, Dialog, Drug Safety Triager, and healthcare and data solutions. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Innography, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; and CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services. It serves government and academic institutions, and life science and healthcare companies in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

