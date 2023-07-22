Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,750 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYFree Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($36.61) to GBX 2,750 ($35.96) in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NGLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,430 ($31.77) to GBX 2,320 ($30.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.15) to GBX 2,600 ($34.00) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($38.57) to GBX 3,050 ($39.88) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.15) to GBX 3,100 ($40.53) in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,886.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

