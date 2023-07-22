Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 15th

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 107.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 568,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,805,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 6,718 shares of company stock valued at $102,969 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 524.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

