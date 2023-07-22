Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 902 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,001,000,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in United Rentals by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in United Rentals by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $450.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $397.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.23 and a 1-year high of $481.99.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.69.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

