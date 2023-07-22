Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,828 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,411,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $134.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.71. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

