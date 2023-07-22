Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $365.79 Billion in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,793,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WPM. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.71.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

