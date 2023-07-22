Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,147 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,069,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.44.

Nucor Stock Down 1.3 %

NUE opened at $163.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $102.86 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

