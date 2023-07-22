argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Short Interest Up 7.8% in June

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on argenx from $497.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on argenx from $505.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.52.

Institutional Trading of argenx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in argenx in the first quarter worth about $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Stock Performance

argenx stock opened at $548.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.03 and a beta of 0.72. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $333.07 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.82.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that argenx will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Further Reading

