argenx SE to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for argenx in a research report issued on Monday, July 17th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($6.25) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. The business had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million.

argenx Stock Up 2.5 %

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on argenx from $460.00 to $566.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on argenx from $452.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on argenx from $494.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.52.

ARGX opened at $548.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.03 and a beta of 0.72. argenx has a 52 week low of $333.07 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Creative Planning raised its holdings in argenx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in argenx by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.