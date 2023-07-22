Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells $2,296,355.20 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,444.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $3,272,364.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $2,882,952.57.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $171.64 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.20 and a 52-week high of $178.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.19.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

