Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $265,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,464 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $36.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 0.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.