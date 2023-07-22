Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 173.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 453.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Assurant news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $129.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $176.31. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.80 and a 200-day moving average of $125.08.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

