Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) and Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Head-To-Head Survey

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) and Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Assurant and Trisura Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assurant 2.33% 12.54% 1.64% Trisura Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assurant and Trisura Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assurant $10.35 billion 0.67 $276.60 million $4.48 28.91 Trisura Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Assurant has higher revenue and earnings than Trisura Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Assurant and Trisura Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assurant 0 0 3 0 3.00 Trisura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Assurant currently has a consensus target price of $139.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.31%. Trisura Group has a consensus target price of $55.75, indicating a potential upside of 98.90%. Given Trisura Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trisura Group is more favorable than Assurant.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Assurant shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Assurant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Assurant beats Trisura Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners insurance, and other specialty products. The company was formerly known as Fortis, Inc. and changed its name to Assurant, Inc. in February 2004. Assurant, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects. It provides risk solutions, managing general agents, captive insurance companies, affinity groups, and reinsurers. In addition, the company is involved in corporate insurance products that comprise directors' and officers' insurance for public, private, and non-profit enterprises activities; and non-profit enterprises; and liability insurance for enterprises and professionals. Further, it offers package insurance for enterprise, professionals, and fidelity insurance for commercial and financial institutions. Trisura Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

