ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Stock Position Cut by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,524 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of ATI worth $37,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis boosted its position in shares of ATI by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 177,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of ATI by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of ATI by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 211,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 53,959 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ATI by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 43,756 shares in the last quarter.

ATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

NYSE:ATI opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $299,157.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,117 shares of company stock worth $897,473. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

