Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aura Minerals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:ORA opened at C$9.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$685.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Aura Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.60 and a 1-year high of C$12.14.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$131.16 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aura Minerals will post 2.5693069 EPS for the current year.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

Aura Minerals Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.22%.

(Get Free Report)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.